Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro Plus smartphone priced starting at 69990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is priced starting at 35990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Microsoft could hold major gaming event this month: Here's what we know

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Also Read - Sony PS5 India restock: Upcoming batch expected to meet customer demands

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ Also Read - LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 4350mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11