Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera, Battery, Processor, Display, RAM, and Many Other Specifications

Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is priced at 35990. Oppo Reno4 Pro is priced at 34990.

  • Published: April 7, 2021 6:24 PM IST
We have compared Vivo X60 Pro Plus alongside the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno4 Pro to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Vivo X60 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno4 Pro Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 9 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Battery, Screen Resolution, Display, Camera Features, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch. The screen of Oppo Reno4 Pro is 16.6cm/6.5”. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080. The Oppo Reno4 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Latest Comparison of Price in India, Camera Features, Battery Performance, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno4 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990. Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 34990. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Latest Comparison of Camera, Display, Processor, Price in India, and Full Specifications

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. The Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens. On the front the Oppo Reno4 Pro has 32MP Selfie Camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 4350mAh. The Oppo Reno4 Pro has battery capacity of 4000mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11.. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+. The Oppo Reno4 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.

  • Published Date: April 7, 2021 6:24 PM IST

