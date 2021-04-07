Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro Plus smartphone priced starting at 69990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at 49999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Vivo X50 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Features Including Camera, Battery, RAM, OS, Processor, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of Full-HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with OneUI