Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro Plus which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 4800mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.