We have compared Vivo X60 Pro Plus alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Vivo X60 Pro Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch. The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 4000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has battery capacity of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.