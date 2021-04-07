Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro Plus which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X50 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Vivo X50 5G. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X50 5G is 6.56 inches. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Vivo X50 5G has a screen resolution of 2376×1080.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Vivo X50 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Vivo X50 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 34990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera + 13-megapixel professional portrait lens + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 5 million pixel macro camera camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X50 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 5G of 4200mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Vivo X50 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.