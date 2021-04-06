Xiaomi Mi 10T starts at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is available in Aurora Blue, Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour options. The device sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The device features a triple camera setup on the back and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. (Image: BGR India)

Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro Plus smartphone priced starting at 69990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at 35999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Mi 10T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Sony PS5 India restock: Upcoming batch expected to meet customer demands

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G Also Read - Siri gets new voices: Here’s how to change it in the latest iOS 14.5 update

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12