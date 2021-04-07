Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro Plus smartphone priced starting at 69990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at 39999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S21 - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, Battery, Processor, and Various Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera, Battery, Processor, Display, RAM, and Many Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 9 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Battery, Screen Resolution, Display, Camera Features, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 5000mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, Android 10