Vivo X60 series with big camera upgrade set to launch in India on March 25

Vivo X60 series India launch date has been confirmed. The company has officially announced to launch the next Vivo flagship smartphone series in India on March 25, which is just two days after OnePlus launches its flagship OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus 9 series will go official on March 23 in the global market. Also Read - Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

Under the Vivo X60 series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring three devices including the Vivo X60, the Vivo X60 Pro and the Vivo X60 Pro+ in India. The upcoming Vivo X60 series will succeed last year’s Vivo X50 series that was appreciated for the crazy cameras it offers. Also Read - Vivo X60 series launching globally on March 22: Price, features and more

What we know about the Vivo X60 series

Unfortunately, India will not be the first country to get the Vivo X60 series. The smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed to release the smartphone in Malaysia first on March 22. Also Read - Vivo Carnival sale 2021 on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

The successor Vivo X50 5G features a quad rear camera setup including the 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 13 megapixel portrait lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and 5-megapixel macro lens. The phone includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The upcoming Vivo smartphones have been teased to sport a big upgrade in terms of cameras. The company has confirmed to have partnered with Carl Zeiss optics for the X60 series.

It has been confirmed that the Vivo X60 series will sport a triple rear camera setup with Zeiss branding on top. This could be for the base Vivo X60 while the Pro model could sport a quad rear camera setup.

The manufacturer has also confirmed to bring 5G support, again, it could be for the Vivo X60 Pro model.

To recall, the Vivo X60 has already been released in China. In terms of processing power, the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while the Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The Chinese version of the X60 includes a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor and dual 13-megapixel sensors for ultra-wide and telephoto. The Vivo X60 Pro additionally has a periscope camera. The top-end model Vivo X60 Pro+ features a main 50-megapixel primary sensor with Zeiss optics, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 32-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope unit.