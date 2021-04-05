Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Asus also launched its Asus ROG Phone 5 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Check Out Comparison of Display, RAM, Screen Resolution, Performance, Battery, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch. The Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI. The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.