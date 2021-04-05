comscore Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Compare Price, Specs, RAM | BGR.in
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera Features, and Other Details
News

Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera Features, and Other Details

Mobiles

On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels Camera lens.

  • Published: April 5, 2021 11:35 AM IST
vivo-x60-pro-launch

Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro. Also Read - BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan introduced, 4 prepaid plans discontinued

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Compare Camera Features, Price in India, Processor, Display, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 5, 2021 11:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to be the most affordable ANC earbuds
Wearables
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to be the most affordable ANC earbuds
iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition India launch in April

Mobiles

iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition India launch in April

LG confirms it will stop making smartphones: Know details

News

LG confirms it will stop making smartphones: Know details

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s India launch at 12 PM

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s India launch at 12 PM

Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge: How to register

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge: How to register

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

BSNL introduces Rs 197 prepaid plan, discontinues 4 existing ones

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to be the most affordable ANC earbuds

LG confirms it will stop making smartphones: Know details

Microsoft Build 2021 dates revealed

Facebook data breach: Here's everything to know

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: How do they compare?

Top 10 smartphones set to launch in India in April 2021

Top 6 upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price, specs compared

RBI's new rules for credit, debit card auto-payments: Top 5 questions answered

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 7 जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा और 120W की चार्जिंग

Samsung Galaxy F12 और Galaxy F02s आज होंगे लॉन्च, 6000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo जल्द होगा लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करने पर 28 घंटे तक चलेगी बैटरी

Samsung Galaxy F02s हुआ Flipkart पर लिस्ट, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेंगे तीन कैमरे, जानें कीमत

Huawei Band 6 कमाल के फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करने पर 14 दिनों तक चलेगी बैटरी

Latest Videos

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

News

BSNL introduces Rs 197 prepaid plan, discontinues 4 existing ones
Telecom
BSNL introduces Rs 197 prepaid plan, discontinues 4 existing ones
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to be the most affordable ANC earbuds

Wearables

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to be the most affordable ANC earbuds
LG confirms it will stop making smartphones: Know details

News

LG confirms it will stop making smartphones: Know details
Microsoft Build 2021 dates revealed

News

Microsoft Build 2021 dates revealed
Facebook data breach: Here's everything to know

News

Facebook data breach: Here's everything to know

new arrivals in india

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers