Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro. Also Read - BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan introduced, 4 prepaid plans discontinued

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Compare Camera Features, Price in India, Processor, Display, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.