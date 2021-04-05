Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone priced starting at 49990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone and OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is priced starting at 64999 for the base model, while OnePlus 8 Pro is starting from 54999. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 9 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera Features, Display, processor, Battery, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels.The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78 inches with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999. OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 8 Pro has battery capacity of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.