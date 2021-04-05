Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone priced starting at 49990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone The Oppo F17 Pro is priced starting at 22990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro and Oppo F17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Check Out Comparison of Display, RAM, Screen Resolution, Performance, Battery, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Oppo F17 Pro features a 16.34cm / 6.43″ with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and Oppo F17 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F17 Pro has 16MP + 2MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 with Android 10