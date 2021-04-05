Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch. The Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 4350mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11. The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+.