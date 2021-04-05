Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X7 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro and Realme X7 Pro 5G. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Check Out Comparison of Display, RAM, Screen Resolution, Performance, Battery, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch. The Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and Realme X7 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G of 4500 mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI. The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G.