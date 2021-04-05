Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone priced starting at 49990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is priced starting at 105999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 6.80 inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 5000mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11