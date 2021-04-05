Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone priced starting at 49990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo X50 Pro 5G smartphone The Vivo X50 Pro 5G is priced starting at 49990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera Features, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Vivo X50 Pro 5G features a 6.56 inches with a screen resolution of 2376×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 49990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a 48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera + 13-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens + 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 4315mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11