Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone priced starting at 49990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo X60 Pro Plus smartphone The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is priced starting at 69990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 4200mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11