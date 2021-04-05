Vivo launched Vivo X60 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10T with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus - Head to Head Comparison of Battery, RAM, Display, Processor, and Camera Features

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T is 6.67 inch. The Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9 5G - Compare Display, Processor, Camera, RAM, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12. The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G.