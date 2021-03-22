Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift tech from DSLR cameras

The upcoming Vivo X60 series is bringing a couple of premium features to the flagship phone scene this year. We already know about the Virtual RAM bit, which is usually unheard of in the smartphone space. However, that’s not the only non-smartphone bit the X60 series is bringing to the mix. The cameras on the Vivo X60 series are bringing the Pixel Shift technology from the world of DSLR cameras. Also Read - iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Pixel Shift is a sensor shifting technology that ensures capturing of better colour data when compared to the usual way. Vivo is relying on this system to promise better colour reproduction in photographs as well as improve the image resolution. The information comes courtesy of a report from GSMArena, stating that all three variants of Vivo X60 series will feature Pixel Shift in their cameras. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro in pictures: Carl Zeiss optics, Virtual RAM and more

Vivo X60 series to bring Pixel Shift technology to its cameras

Pixel Shift is usually employed in select DSLR cameras to improve colour accuracy. The technology involves the camera sensor to shift itself one sensor at a time to capture more light data, which theoretically results in more accurate colours. The standard Bayer pattern arrangement used in camera sensors has to usually guess colours for the missed pixels. Also Read - Vivo X60 series to bring big camera upgrades, India launch set for March 25

Unlike most Pixel Shift-based camera sensors, Vivo’s system is said to use eight samples and collate them to create a single image enriched with more accurate colour data. This should also employ sub-pixel rendering, which translates to high resolution output.

Does this system work in reality? We have the Vivo X60 Pro with us undergoing scrutiny at the moment. Hence, you will have to wait for our full review to find out whether all of this technology actually works or not.

Vivo has also partnered with Carl Zeiss for working on the camera system. The entire X60 series is using Zeiss optics, which hints at improved camera performances compared to last year’s X50 series. Vivo has confirmed the return of its Gimbal stabilisation system to the X60 series. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is also said to get Zeiss’ T* coating.

Last week, we learned that the Vivo X60 Pro comes with the Virtual RAM technology. With Virtual RAM, the phone can essentially borrow an extra 3GB RAM from the storage to boost performance while multitasking.

The Vivo X60 series will be officially launching in India on March 25 and will offer three models: X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro Plus.