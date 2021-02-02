comscore Vivo X60 series, X60 Pro+ India launch soon | BGR India
News

Vivo X60 series India launch soon, X60 Pro+ with Snapdragon 888 tipped

Mobiles

Vivo X60 series could launch in India soon, according to a report. Vivo X60 Pro+ with Snapdragon 888 will also make a debut.

vivo-x60-pro-plus-5g

Vivo X60 Pro+.

Vivo X60 series will launch in India in March or April, according to a 91Mobiles report. The Vivo X60 series, which includes the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ smartphones have already been announced in China. While Vivo X60 and X60 Pro were unveiled in December, the X60 Pro+ made its debut last month. According to the report, Vivo X60 Pro+ will be announced in India in March end or early April, though it is unclear if X60 and X60 Pro will be launched alongside as well. Also Read - Xiaomi leads India's smartphone shipments in 2020, reveals Counterpoint

Vivo X60 Pro+ expected price in India and specifications

As for the price, the Vivo X60 Pro+ starts at CNY 4,998 in China, which is around Rs 56,400 on conversion for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage option. The 12GB RAM+256GB storage model is priced at CNY 5,998 or Rs 67,700 approximately. The India prices are expected to remain similar. Also Read - Vivo Y31 with 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, features

Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. The 5G smartphone gets a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,376 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There’s support for HDR10 and HDR10+ as well. It runs OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. Also Read - Vivo Y20G with triple camera and 5,000mAh launched in India, here's what it offers

vivo x60, vivo x60 price, vivo x60 pro, vivo x60 pro price, vivo x60 pro specifications, vivo x60 specifications, vivo x60 pro specs, vivo x60 specs, vivo x60 pro price in India, vivo x60 price in India

Vivo X60, X60 Pro.

Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera setup, a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 32-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera. The front camera is a 32-megapixel one. Vivo X60 Pro+ is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 55W fast charging.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro price and specifications

Vivo X60 is priced at CNY 3,498 (approximately Rs 32,300) in China for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. It is also available in the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant at CNY 3,298 (approximately Rs 42,660), and the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant, which is priced at CNY 3,998 or approximately Rs 44,900, respectively.

Vivo X60 Pro is priced at CNY 4,498, which is around Rs 50,500 on conversion for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Both Vivo X60 and X60 Pro come with similar specifications, except for a few changes here and there. The smartphones feature a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X60 features a flat display, while the X60 Pro gets a curved display respectively.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are powered by the Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with the Mali-G78 GPU. The X60 series runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own OriginOS 1.0 skin on top. Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are backed by a 4,300mAh and 4,200mAh battery, respectively, with support for 33W fast charging.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro get quad rea camera setup including a 48-megapixels primary sensor, a 13-megapixels ultra wide angle sensor, a 30-megapixels portrait lens and an 8-megapixels periscope lens. On the front, both the devices sport a 32-megapixels camera.

  Published Date: February 2, 2021 1:49 PM IST

