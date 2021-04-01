Vivo X60 series reveives record pre-bookings in India

Vivo recently launched its new flagship X60 series in India. The series includes the vanilla X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+. Pre-bookings for the same were opened on launch day, with their sale scheduled from April 2. And the new series seems to be an astounding success, with the company announcing that it has “received more than 200 percent pre-bookings when compared to the last year’s X50 series.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 5: Key differences in price, specs

The pre-bookings have been recorded till March 30 and span all three smartphone offerings in the series. The company has not revealed the exact number of pre-bookings that it has received. Also, keep in mind that pre-bookings do not guarantee sales. A user can simply pre-book the device for free and then decide not to purchase it, when the device is made available for sale.

The Vivo X60 series will go on sale starting April 2 via the company's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, other major e-commerce websites and offline stores.

Thank you #vivo fans! Delighted to have received such an overwhelming response. #vivoX60Series received more than 200% booking as compared to #X50Series. Truly humbled 😊. #PhotographyRedefined https://t.co/EegTAwF7mu — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) March 31, 2021

Vivo X60 series: Price in India

Vivo X60 is priced at Rs 37,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 41,990 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Lastly, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at Rs 69,990 for the single 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will be made available in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colour options. Whereas, the premium X60 Pro+ will be made available in Emperor Blue vegan leather finish.

“With its premium design, upgraded gimbal camera setup and 8 series Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for ultimate performance, we are confident that the X60 series will delight Indian consumers. We are committed to offering the best for the Indian consumers and thankful to our fans who have been reposing trust in us, and we shall continue to deliver meaningful innovations in the future With sales starting from 2nd April, we are positive that all the variants of the X60 series will become flagships in their respective segments,” said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India in a press release.