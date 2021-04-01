Asus ROG Phone 5 has been launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, Android 11. It sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging. The price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. It will be available on Flipkart from April 15.

Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 smartphone priced starting at 37990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Asus also launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone The Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced starting at 49999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 and Asus ROG Phone 5 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Compare Price in India, Camera Features, Battery, Processor, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 features a 6.56 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and Asus ROG Phone 5 is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 of 6000mAh. The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI