Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 smartphone priced starting at 37990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at 54999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Is Mario dying? Super Mario Bros fans start panicking after Internet rumours swell up

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 features a 6.56 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78 inches with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S21 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Camera Features, Processor, and Many Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Compare Camera, Battery, Processor, OS, Display, and Many Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11