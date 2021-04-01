We have compared Vivo X60 alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Vivo X60, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T Also Read - Is Mario dying? Super Mario Bros fans start panicking after Internet rumours swell up

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The screen of OnePlus 8T is 6.55 inch. The Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. The OnePlus 8T has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S21 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Camera Features, Processor, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Vivo X60, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999. OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Compare Camera, Battery, Processor, OS, Display, and Many Other Features

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. The OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens. On the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The OnePlus 8T has battery capacity of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.. The Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The OnePlus 8T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.