Vivo launched Vivo X60 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8T with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 and OnePlus 8T. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series launch could be delayed due to chip shortage

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8T is 6.55 inch. The Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Compare Price in India, Camera Features, Battery, Processor, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the OnePlus 8T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.