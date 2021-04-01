Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 smartphone priced starting at 37990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is priced starting at 64999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - PUBG Lite to permanently shut down on April 29, confirms Krafton

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 features a 6.56 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 4,500 mAh. The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11