Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 smartphone priced starting at 37990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9R 5G is priced starting at 39999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 and OnePlus 9R 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 features a 6.56 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9R 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9R 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and OnePlus 9R 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9R 5G of 4,500 mAh. The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11