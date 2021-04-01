We have compared Vivo X60 alongside the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno4 Pro to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Vivo X60, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno4 Pro Also Read - Is Mario dying? Super Mario Bros fans start panicking after Internet rumours swell up

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch. The screen of Oppo Reno4 Pro is 16.6cm/6.5”. The Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400*1080. The Oppo Reno4 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400*1080. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S21 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Camera Features, Processor, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Vivo X60, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno4 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990. Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 34990. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 9 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. The Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens. On the front the Oppo Reno4 Pro has 32MP Selfie Camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 4350mAh. The Oppo Reno4 Pro has battery capacity of 4000mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11.. The Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+. The Oppo Reno4 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.