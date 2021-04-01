Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 smartphone priced starting at 37990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone The Realme X7 Pro 5G is priced starting at 29999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 and Realme X7 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Compare Price in India, Camera Features, Battery, Processor, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 features a 6.56 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and Realme X7 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G of 4500 mAh. The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI