Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 smartphone priced starting at 37990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A72 is priced starting at 34999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 and Samsung Galaxy A72 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 features a 6.56 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A72 features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A72 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and Samsung Galaxy A72 is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Samsung Galaxy A72 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 34999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 64MP+12MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A72 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A72 of 5000mAh. The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on Android 11