We have compared Vivo X60 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Vivo X60, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch. The screen of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is 6.7 inch. The Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens. On the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 4000mAh. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has battery capacity of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.