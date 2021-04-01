Vivo launched Vivo X60 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X50 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 and Vivo X50 5G. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X50 5G is 6.56 inches. The Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Vivo X50 5G has a screen resolution of 2376×1080.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and Vivo X50 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Vivo X50 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 34990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera + 13-megapixel professional portrait lens + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 5 million pixel macro camera camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X50 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 5G of 4200mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Vivo X50 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.