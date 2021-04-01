Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 smartphone priced starting at 37990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo X50 Pro 5G smartphone The Vivo X50 Pro 5G is priced starting at 49990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 and Vivo X50 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 features a 6.56 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Vivo X50 Pro 5G features a 6.56 inches with a screen resolution of 2376×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and Vivo X50 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 49990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a 48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera + 13-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens + 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 4315mAh. The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11