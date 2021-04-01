Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 smartphone priced starting at 37990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone The Vivo X60 Pro is priced starting at 49990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Compare Price in India, Camera Features, Battery, Processor, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 features a 6.56 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 Pro of 4200mAh. The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11