Vivo launched Vivo X60 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X60 Pro Plus with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch. The Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376.

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro Plus is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 4200mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.