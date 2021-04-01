comscore Vivo X60 vs Vivo X60 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus - Compare Price | BGR.in
Vivo X60 vs Vivo X60 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus - Compare Price in India, Camera Features, Battery, Processor, RAM, and Various Other Features

Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990. Check Out Price Comparison at BGR.in

  Published: April 1, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Vivo X60 Pro price and sale date

Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is already available for pre-order and will go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores on April 2. It can be bought in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colour options.

We have compared Vivo X60 Pro alongside the Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro Plus Also Read - Vivo X60 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera Features, Battery Performance, and Processor

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch. The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch. The Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs OnePlus 8T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Camera Features, Processor, Battery, and Display Resolution

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Plus is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990, whereas Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series launch could be delayed due to chip shortage

Camera -The Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 Pro is powered by 4200mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 Pro of 4200mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has battery capacity of 4200mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

  Published Date: April 1, 2021 12:45 PM IST

