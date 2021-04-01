Xiaomi Mi 10T starts at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is available in Aurora Blue, Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour options. The device sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The device features a triple camera setup on the back and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. (Image: BGR India)

Vivo launched Vivo X60 which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo X60 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 10T with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo X60 and Xiaomi Mi 10T. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Compare Price in India, Camera Features, Battery, Processor, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 10T is 6.67 inch. The Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro - Compare Latest Features, Battery, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12. The Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G.