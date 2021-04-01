Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 smartphone priced starting at 37990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at 39999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo X60 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo X60 vs OnePlus 8T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Camera Features, Processor, Battery, and Display Resolution

Display and Design-The Vivo X60 features a 6.56 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2376. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo X60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of Vivo X60 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on their different variants. Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo X60 is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 5000mAh. The Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, Android 10