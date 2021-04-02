Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its X60 smartphone series – the Vivo X60t. The smartphone has been announced in China and joins the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+, which were unveiled in India last week. Vivo X60t is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Vivo X60t with Dimensity 1100 chipset, triple camera appears in listing

Vivo X60t is priced at CNY 3,498 in China, which is around Rs 39,000 on conversion. The price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is already up for sale in China and it can be bought in two colour variants – Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black.

Vivo X60t sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,376 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. It gets HDR10+ support as well. The smartphone runs the company’s OriginOS 1.0, which is based on Android 11 OS.

Vivo X60t is a dual SIM smartphone that supports two Nano SIM cards. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo X60t features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a secondary 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with up to 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a third 13-megapixel portrait sensor with f/2.46 aperture. The front camera on the Vivo X60t is a 32-megapixel one with f/2.45 aperture.

Vivo X60t is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Vivo X60t include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB OTG, a USB Type-C port, and more.