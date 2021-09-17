Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ India launch set for September 30

Vivo X70 series’ has got an India launch date. The latest premium X-series from Vivo will debut in the country on September 30. The all-new Vivo X70 lineup made a global appearance in China on September 9. Like the previous series, Vivo introduced three smartphones- Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+. A dedicated microsite is already up on Vivo’s official site. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Realme 8i, 8s, Samsung Galaxy Wide5, Infinix Hot 10i, more

Vivo X70 series India launch date, timing

Vivo X70 series India launch is scheduled for September 30. The virtual-only event will commence at 12PM IST. The Vivo X70 series microsite on the official site the new flagship lineup Zeiss coated lens, the design, and a countdown timer. To recall, the new Vivo X70 trio was launched for a price starting at starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 62,700) for the vanilla variant. Whether the Chinese brand brings the new smartphones at a similar price range in India remains to be seen.

Vivo X70 specifications

Vivo X70 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone gets Zeiss coated 40-megapixel triple camera. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro specifications

Vivo X70 Pro carries near similar specs as the vanilla variant. The key difference lies in the internal hardware, camera configuration, and battery backup. The Vivo X70 Pro ships with an Exynos 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It offers a 50-megapixel quad-camera setup. The phone gets a 4,450mAh battery 44W Flash Charge fast charging solution.

Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications

The premium in the trio, the Vivo X70 Pro+ gets a 6.78-inch UHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ flagship SoC coupled with 12GB RAM. At the back, it equips a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel quad-camera setup.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 55W fast charge, and 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging solution. All three phones run OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 and come with the under-display fingerprint reader.