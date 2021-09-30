comscore Vivo X70 series India Launch today: How to watch Livestream, expected specs and price
Vivo X70 series India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specs and price

The Vivo X70, X70 Pro Plus, and X70 Pro will be launched in India today at 12 pm. The company will unveil the smartphones via the official Twitter handle and YouTube channel in a virtual event.

The Vivo X70 series is launching in India. The series includes the Vivo X70, the Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. According to the company’s claim, these smartphones will offer an excellent camera experience. The Chinese models are powered by a Vivo V1 chipset while the global version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G SoC. Ahead of the official release, the company has revealed that the Vivo X70 series will be the first in India to bring Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G. Also Read - Vivo X70 series launch date in India revealed

Vivo X70 series: How to watch live stream

The Vivo X70, X70 Pro Plus, and X70 Pro will be launched in India today at 12 pm. The company will unveil the smartphones via the official Twitter handle and YouTube channel in a virtual event. Also Read - Upcoming 5G phones to launch in India in September: Samsung Galaxy M52, iQOO Z5, Narzo 50, more

Vivo X70 series price in India (Expected)

The Vivo X70 series made its global debut earlier this month. Globally, the X70 starts at 3,699 Chinese yuan (which roughly translates to Rs 42,187). The Pro variant starts at a price of 4,299 Chinese yuan (roughly Rs 49,030). Lastly, the X70 Pro+ starts at 5,500 Chinese yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 62,728. Also Read - Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ India launch set for September 30

Vivo X70 series specifications

Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro Plus are expected to have similar specifications as the China variant. The X70 Pro has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Exynos 1080 SoC.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor. The X70 Pro packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

The X70 Pro Plus, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch quad-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and equipped with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, the handset has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus sports a 4,500mAh battery with 55W Flash Charge charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging support.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Vivo X70 series India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specs and price
Vivo X70 series India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specs and price
iOS 15.1 second beta: Apple fixes unlock with Apple Watch bug on iPhone 13

iOS 15.1 second beta: Apple fixes unlock with Apple Watch bug on iPhone 13
PayPal veteran Sanjay Bhargava to join Elon Musk's Starlink as India Country Director

PayPal veteran Sanjay Bhargava to join Elon Musk's Starlink as India Country Director
Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Flip 3 to surpass Note series sales in India: Analysts

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Flip 3 to surpass Note series sales in India: Analysts
Google s new wired Nest Doorbell launch set for 2022

Google s new wired Nest Doorbell launch set for 2022

