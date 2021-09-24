Vivo has revealed that it will launch the Vivo X70 series in India on September 30. The new X70 smartphones will become official in the country via an online launch event, which will commence at 12 pm. Also Read - Best 8GB RAM phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in September 2021

The new smartphones, which were initially launched in China this month, will succeed the Vivo X60 phones that reached the Indian shores earlier this year. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Best smartphone deals on Amazon, Flipkart today: Xiaomi Mi 11X, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G40 Fusion, more

Vivo X70 series coming to India soon

While there’s no word on what all devices will launch, it is expected that the company will launch the Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and the X70 Pro+. This is similar to the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+ that were launched in India. The new X70 series will come with ZEISS-backed cameras. Also Read - Upcoming 5G phones to launch in India in September: Samsung Galaxy M52, iQOO Z5, Narzo 50, more

To recall, the Vivo X70 comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Although, there’s no word on which RAM/Storage variant will make it to India.

It gets three rear cameras: a 40-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel. The phone is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging, runs OriginOS based on Android 11 (India to get FunTouch OS 12), supports 5G, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo X70 Pro gets the same display as the X70 but is powered by an Exynos 1080 chip. It gets four rear cameras (a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel depth sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens) and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

As for the Vivo X70 Pro+, it is the eldest of them all and comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It supports 55W fast charging Other details remain the same as the X70 Pro.

The Vivo X70 series is expected to start at under Rs 50,000.