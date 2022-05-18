Vivo X80 Flagship Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 To Launch Today How To Watch Live Stream

Vivo X80 Pro 5G and Vivo X80 smartphone to launch in India today. The new series represents Vivo’s flagship devices. The devices were launched in China last month and will make there their debut in India. The new devices will take on the likes of Realme GT2 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and even the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The Vivo X80 series devices are expected to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Vivo experience centres to launch soon as Vivo Pad and laptops make their way to India

The launch has been scheduled for 12 PM and it can be streamed live via the company’s official website as well as via their official YouTube channel. The launch of the device will also be live-streamed on Flipkart. The listing on Flipkart also confirms many of the specifications of the device. Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro will be the top-of-the-line option from the company. It will feature a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display. The display also supports 120Hz fast refresh rate. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will be paired weigh up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo will be using UFS 3.1 storage for snappier performance. Also Read - Vivo X80 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to launch in India on May 18

The Vivo X80 Pro gets a 4,700mAh battery which will support 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X80 Pro is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor. Additionally, it gets a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide sensor. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel periscope sensor. With the help of the camera’s periscope camera, the phone can achieve a 60x digital zoom. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel sensor. The Vivo X80 Pro will also feature a V1+ image chip for enhanced camera performance. Camera will be the major selling point of the Vivo X80 series. For the Pro version Vivo has partnered with Carl Zeiss.

Vivo X80

The Vivo X80 devices also gets flagship features. This includes a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The primary difference, however, is a FullHD+ display compared to the Pro’s 2K AMOLED display. The phone will get a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This lens also gets Optical Image Stabilization. The phone also gets a 12-megapixel Ultra-wide camera sensor. The phone gets a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone gets a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor.