Vivo X80 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro users in India can now sign up for Android 13

Android 13 is finally out, but like every year, it is only available for Google Pixel phones first. This stable Android 13 version is likely free of pesky bugs and can efficiently run your phone. Smartphones from other brands will have to wait for this version of Android 13, but if you are eager to use the new version, you can install the beta version. If you have a Vivo X80 Pro or an iQOO 9 Pro, the good news is that Android 13 Preview is now available for your phone in India.

Vivo announced it has opened the Android 13 Preview programme for two flagship phones, the Vivo X80 Pro and the iQOO 9 Pro. Users will need to sign up for the programme to be able to receive the latest software on August 23. There is a whole set of guidelines on installing Android 13 Preview on your phone, but before you do that, know that this is not the stable Android 13 OS. In other words, it is meant for testing and may have issues and bugs that might misconfigure your phone. Avoid installing it on your daily driver unless you feel adventurous.

How to register for the Android 13 Preview programme

On your Vivo X80 Pro or iQOO 9 Pro, go to Settings, followed by System Update. Now, tap the cogwheel icon on the top and then ‘Trial’ version. You will be able to fill out the application for the programme here.

On a support page, Vivo has detailed the downloading and updating process for the X80 Pro. According to the FAQs, your Vivo X80 Pro must be on the system version 12.0.12.7 or above. The company will accept only the first 500 registrations, so if you want in, you should hurry up. Once enrolled on the programme, your device will become eligible for Funtouch OS 13 software, which should begin rolling out on August 23.

iQOO, too, has a similar process. According to the company, your iQOO 9 Pro must be on system version 12.0.5.8 or higher to become eligible for the Android 13 update. You have to follow the registration process for the programme, and if selected, your device will show you the Android 13 update notification from August 23.