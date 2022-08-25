Ever since the initial days of the Vivo X80 series rumor, there were three phones tipped to launch in the series — Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+. However, the X80 Pro+ never made it to the market, while the other two devices are already available in several regions including India. Now, a new report reveals that there’s another X-series device that will debut next month, it is said to be the much-awaited Vivo X80 Pro+. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Here’s how much you need to splurge to buy it

Vivo X80 Pro+ could launch next month

According to GSMArena, there's an X-series smartphone from the Vivo lineup to launch in September this year. The publication believes that it will likely be the Vivo X80 Pro+. For starters, the X80 Pro+ was rumored multiple times, however, some last batch of leaks before the X80 series' launch revealed that Vivo may axe the X80 Pro+.

If this new leak is to be believed we might finally get to see the Vivo X80 Pro+ next month. While there's no new information available about the phone, previous leaks suggest that the X80 Pro+ will be a true flagship from the brand.

Vivo X80+ Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the X80 Pro+ could feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a punch-hole panel similar to the X80 siblings.

It is expected to boast a powerful set of cameras. The device may have a quad-camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens, 48MP Sony IMX598 secondary lens, 50MP Samsung JN1 lens, and lastly a 50MP Samsung JN2 sensor.

Under the hood, it is expected to come powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will also come with fast charging support similar to the Vivo X80 Pro. The X80 Pro has 80W fast charging, we can expect the X80 Pro+ to have a similar or better fast charging speed.

Other than this, Vivo is yet to officially confirm the September launch. Also, the exact date of release is yet to be known. But as we move closer to September, we should see more leaks and hopefully, an official announcement from the brand.