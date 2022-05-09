Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details

After launching the Vivo X80 series globally, Vivo is now set to launch the series in India. Vivo has scheduled the launch for May 18 at 12 PM IST. Ahead of its release, the phone’s color options and configurations have been revealed. Also Read - Vivo Y15c launched in India with 5,000mAh battery and Android 12

The Vivo X80 series comprises the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro. Both were launched in multiple color options in China. However, in India, the X80 will come in only Black and Blue options. On the other hand, the Vivo X80 Pro will launch in a single Black color option. Unfortunately, the eye-catching Orange color won’t make it to the Indian region. Also Read - Samsung launches cordless vacuum cleaner series in India: Here are top 5 alternatives

Coming to the configurations, the X80 is said to arrive in two variants – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The X80 Pro will come in a single 12GB/256GB variant. In China, the phones don’t come with a microSD card slot, but in India, we might see it. Also Read - Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999, Rs 14,499 respectively

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED panel with Quad-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla X80 has the same display size and refresh rate, but has a Full-HD+ resolution. Both have 1500 nits of peak brightness, 100% P3 color gamut, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

One of the highlights of the series is the camera. The duo has ZEISS optics with the newest camera sensors. The X80 has a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX866 lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait unit. The X80 Pro gets an additional sensor making it a quadruple-camera phone. The setup for the Pro goes by a 50MP Samsung GNV 1G lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait unit, and an 8MP periscope lens. On the front, both have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the Vivo X80 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, whereas, the X80 Pro has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The X80 has a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The X80 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery and has 80W wired as well as 50W wireless fast charging support.

