comscore Vivo X80 series launched in India: Check all offers, price, variants
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo X80 Series Launched In India Check All Offers Price Variants
News

Vivo launches X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 options

Mobiles

Vivo also launched the Vivo TWS 2 Series earbuds. The Vivo TWS 2 ANC has been launched at a price of Rs 5,999 and the Vivo TWS 2 has been launched at Rs 3,299

Vivo X80 Pro (2)

Vivo X80 series launched in India

Vivo has launched the new Vivo X80 series in India. The new series is the flagship product from the Chinese smartphone maker. The Vivo X80 series comprises Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80. The new Vivo X80 Pro camera has been launched in a partnership with Carl Zeiss. The camera on Vivo X80 Pro gets camera features like video bokeh, optical image stabilization, in-built video filters, cinematic photos, and more. Also Read - iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10 Pro: Here are the top Vivo X80 Pro alternatives

Price and Availability

The Vivo X80 Pro has been launched with a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has been launched at a price of Rs 79,999. The Vivo X80 comes in two variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and the other with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The 8GB variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB variant is priced at Rs 59,999. The pre-booking for the same begins today and the first sale will happen on 25 May. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today: All you need to know

Vivo also launched the Vivo TWS 2 Series earbuds. The Vivo TWS 2 ANC has been launched at a price of Rs 5,999 and the Vivo TWS 2 has been launched at Rs 3,299. The pre-booking will begin on May 18 and the sale will happen on May 25. Also Read - Vivo experience centres to launch soon as Vivo Pad and laptops make their way to India

Vivo X80 Series Offers

For buyers who pre-book the device, the company is offering a 10 percent cashback for HDFC  Bank, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, and SBI card owners. Users will also get six-month mobile damage protection under V-shield, a subscription to Vivo Upgrade, and a membership of XClub.

HDFC Bank users will also be eligible for an instant discount of Rs 7000 along with six-month device protection under V-shield and access to Vivo Upgrade.

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display. The display also supports a 120Hz fast refresh rate. It also get LTPO 2 for battery conservation. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will be paired with 12 GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo will be using UFS 3.1 storage for snappier performance.

The Vivo X80 Pro gets a 4,700mAh battery which will support 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X80 Pro gets a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor. Additionally, it gets a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide sensor. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel periscope sensor. With the help of the camera’s periscope camera, the phone can achieve a 60x digital zoom. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel sensor. The Vivo X80 Pro will also feature a V1+ image chip for enhanced camera performance. The camera will be the major selling point of the Vivo X80 series. For the Pro version, Vivo has partnered with Carl Zeiss.

The X80 Pro gets an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The company claims an unlocking speed of 0.2 seconds. It also gets some security features like dual-fingerprint authentication and screen pinning.

Vivo X80

The Vivo X80 devices also gets a flagship features. This includes a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The primary difference, however, is a FullHD+ display compared to the Pro’s 2K AMOLED display. The phone will get a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This lens also gets Optical Image Stabilization. The phone also gets a 12-megapixel Ultra-wide camera sensor. The phone gets a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone gets a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 1:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 18, 2022 1:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo X80 Pro alternatives in India: From OnePlus 10 Pro to iPhone 13
Photo Gallery
Vivo X80 Pro alternatives in India: From OnePlus 10 Pro to iPhone 13
Man asks for a vehicle under Rs 10,000, Anand Mahindra shows off a car priced under Rs 1,500

automobile

Man asks for a vehicle under Rs 10,000, Anand Mahindra shows off a car priced under Rs 1,500

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 debuts in India with a 12-day battery life

Wearables

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 debuts in India with a 12-day battery life

Vivo launches X80 flagship series in India

Mobiles

Vivo launches X80 flagship series in India

iPhone 14 camera details revealed online: All you need to know

Mobiles

iPhone 14 camera details revealed online: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Uninstall these Android apps now, Facestealer Spyware detected

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10 Pro: Here are the top Vivo X80 Pro alternatives

Vivo X80 Pro alternatives in India: From OnePlus 10 Pro to iPhone 13

Man asks for a vehicle under Rs 10,000, Anand Mahindra shows off a car priced under Rs 1,500

Vivo launches X80 flagship series in India

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Apex Legends Mobile खेलने से पहले जानें कौन हैं गेम के 10 लेजेंड और क्या हैं इनकी स्किल

क्या 10 हजार रुपये में कार बना सकते हैं Anand Mahindra? इस सवाल पर यूजर को मिला चौंकाने वाला जवाब

Free Fire MAX में इस सप्ताह फ्री पेट पाने के कई शानदार मौके, बस करना होगा यह काम

Poco X4 GT स्मार्टफोन IMEI डेटाबेस में हुआ स्पॉट, 8GB RAM के साथ मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर्स

Realme Narzo 50 5G और RealmeNarzo 50 Pro 5G भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates

News

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

News

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

News

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999