Vivo X80 Series Launched In India Check All Offers Price Variants

Vivo has launched the new Vivo X80 series in India. The new series is the flagship product from the Chinese smartphone maker. The Vivo X80 series comprises Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80. The new Vivo X80 Pro camera has been launched in a partnership with Carl Zeiss. The camera on Vivo X80 Pro gets camera features like video bokeh, optical image stabilization, in-built video filters, cinematic photos, and more. Also Read - iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10 Pro: Here are the top Vivo X80 Pro alternatives

Price and Availability

The Vivo X80 Pro has been launched with a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has been launched at a price of Rs 79,999. The Vivo X80 comes in two variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and the other with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The 8GB variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB variant is priced at Rs 59,999. The pre-booking for the same begins today and the first sale will happen on 25 May. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today: All you need to know

Vivo also launched the Vivo TWS 2 Series earbuds. The Vivo TWS 2 ANC has been launched at a price of Rs 5,999 and the Vivo TWS 2 has been launched at Rs 3,299. The pre-booking will begin on May 18 and the sale will happen on May 25. Also Read - Vivo experience centres to launch soon as Vivo Pad and laptops make their way to India

Vivo X80 Series Offers

For buyers who pre-book the device, the company is offering a 10 percent cashback for HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, and SBI card owners. Users will also get six-month mobile damage protection under V-shield, a subscription to Vivo Upgrade, and a membership of XClub.

HDFC Bank users will also be eligible for an instant discount of Rs 7000 along with six-month device protection under V-shield and access to Vivo Upgrade.

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display. The display also supports a 120Hz fast refresh rate. It also get LTPO 2 for battery conservation. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will be paired with 12 GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo will be using UFS 3.1 storage for snappier performance.

The Vivo X80 Pro gets a 4,700mAh battery which will support 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X80 Pro gets a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor. Additionally, it gets a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide sensor. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel periscope sensor. With the help of the camera’s periscope camera, the phone can achieve a 60x digital zoom. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel sensor. The Vivo X80 Pro will also feature a V1+ image chip for enhanced camera performance. The camera will be the major selling point of the Vivo X80 series. For the Pro version, Vivo has partnered with Carl Zeiss.

The X80 Pro gets an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The company claims an unlocking speed of 0.2 seconds. It also gets some security features like dual-fingerprint authentication and screen pinning.

Vivo X80

The Vivo X80 devices also gets a flagship features. This includes a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The primary difference, however, is a FullHD+ display compared to the Pro’s 2K AMOLED display. The phone will get a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This lens also gets Optical Image Stabilization. The phone also gets a 12-megapixel Ultra-wide camera sensor. The phone gets a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone gets a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor.