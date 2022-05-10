Vivo has announced to launch of its much-awaited Vivo X80 series in India on May 18 at 12 pm. A Flipkart teaser of the smartphone series has further confirmed that the smartphone series will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India. For the unversed, Vivo X80 series has already debuted in China last month. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro, X80 color options and configurations revealed before India launch

As per the company teaser, the Vivo X80 series smartphone will be available in a black colour option. It will feature a circular camera module that will house a triple camera setup. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will support 80W FlashCharge. Also Read - Vivo Y15c launched in India with 5,000mAh battery and Android 12

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 Pro expected specifications

It is expected that the India variants will come with the same specifications and features as the China variants. If this was true, Vivo X80 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED panel with Quad-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla X80 might feature the same display size and refresh rate, but has a Full-HD+ resolution. Both are likely to have 1500 nits of peak brightness, 100% P3 color gamut, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

One of the highlights of the series is the camera. The duo has ZEISS optics with the newest camera sensors. The Vivo X80 might feature a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX866 lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait unit. The X80 Pro is likely to get an additional sensor making it a quadruple-camera phone. The setup for the Pro goes by a 50MP Samsung GNV 1G lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait unit, and an 8MP periscope lens. On the front, both will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the Vivo X80 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, whereas, the X80 Pro has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The X80 has a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The X80 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery and has 80W wired as well as 50W wireless fast charging support.