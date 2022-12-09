comscore Vivo X90 spotted on BIS certification site; hints at imminent launch
Vivo X90 spotted on the BIS certification site; hints at imminent India launch

Vivo launched its Vivo X90 series which includes Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+.

  • Vivo X90 is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset.
  • Vivo X90 is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50MP primary sensor.
  • Vivo X90 might be equipped with a 4,810 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.
Vivo X90

Vivo launched its Vivo X90 series which includes Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. It is rumoured that the Chinese tech company is planning to launch the Vivo X90 series in India soon. The standard Vivo X90 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This hints that the smartphone is likely to debut in India soon. Also Read - Vivo Y02 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

According to MySmartPrice, Vivo X90 appeared on the BIS website with the model number V2218. The site did not give any other detail about the said handset. However, it is expected that the smartphone will come with the same specifications as the China variant. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro is now receiving Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 update in India

Vivo X90 expected specifications

Going by the China variant, Vivo X90 will feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ launch with 120Hz display, 4nm chipset, and up to 120W fast charging

For photography, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens and a 12MP portrait lens. For selfies and video calls, chances are that you will get a 32 MP front-facing camera.

In the battery department, the smartphone might be equipped with a 4,810 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Vivo X90 expected pricing

In China, the smartphone was launched in four storage variants. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is launched at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 42,000) and the high-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant sells at 4,999 (approx Rs 57,000).

In terms of colours, Vivo X90 will be available in three colour variants:  Ice Blue, China Red and Too Black.

For the unversed, Vivo recently launched its budget-friendly smartphone Vivo Y02 in India at Rs 8,999. The highlights include a 6.51-inch Halo Full View LCD display, a MediaTek octa-core processor, and offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It has an 8MP rear camera.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2022 12:41 PM IST
